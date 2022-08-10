Envoy says West already started ‘expanding NATO eastward’ in Asia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The United States' actions against Taiwan indicate that the West has begun to apply the ‘NATO Expension to the East’ concept in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese envoy to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"This (US actions around Taiwan - TASS) cannot be regarded as anything else but the Asia-Pacific version of 'NATO Expansion to the East’," he said.

"The US is trying to use the same tactics against China to create a crisis in the Taiwan Strait in order to prevent the development and rise of China, to interfere in its domestic affairs, to transfer China's domestic affairs to the international level, to exhaust and contain it through war and sanctions," the diplomat emphasized.