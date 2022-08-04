Beijing cancels meeting between top diplomats of China, Japan over G7 statement on Taiwan

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Beijing has cancelled a bilateral meeting between the Chinese and the Japanese foreign ministers in Phnom Penh over a G7 joint statement on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing on Thursday.

"China is no longer planning to hold a meeting in Phnom Penh between the foreign ministers of China and Japan after the Japanese side published a statement jointly with its G7 and EU partners to express ungrounded criticism. The facts are distorted in the statement, besides, it justifies US moves in violation of China’s sovereignty. The people of China are highly displeased with this," she said.

On Wednesday, the Group of Seven foreign ministers expressed their concern about China’s recent moves, in particular about the country’s military drills around Taiwan. This risks increasing tensions, G7 warned.