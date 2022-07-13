Ukrainian hunter-killer drone shot down in Melitopol – authorities

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. A hunter-killer drone of the Ukrainian armed forces was shot down above Melitopol early on Wednesday, a local administration official said.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s militants traditionally tried to disturb residents of Melitopol at night, sending a hunter-killer drone to intimidate civilians," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the council of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration, wrote in his Telegram channel.

He added that the drone was shot down by the city’s air defenses.

On June 12, a drone attacked the city of Energodar in the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye region. Later, Rogov told TASS Ukrainian forces had sent six drones to attack Energodar, and at least three of them were shot down.