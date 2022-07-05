Swedish citizen who surrendered at Azovstal reportedly charged in DPR with being mercenary

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Investigators in the Donetsk People’s Republic have charged a Swedish national who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol with mercenary activities in Ukraine, a DPR law enforcement official told TASS on Tuesday.

"A criminal case has been opened against a Swedish national. <…> Investigative measures involving the defendant are being conducted," the source said, without naming the foreign mercenary.

TASS doesn’t have any official comment from the DPR’s law enforcement authorities.

Earlier, a criminal case has been opened against two British citizens, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, also charged with taking part in hostilities in Ukraine as mercenaries. The two Britons have refused to cooperate with the investigation or give testimony.

The battle of Mariupol began on February 25. On May 20, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian military had completely liberated the territory of the Azovstal plant from Ukrainian forces.