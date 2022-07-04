Venezuela notes Russia’s readiness for talks with Ukraine — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Venezuela supports Russia within the context of the special operation in Ukraine and noted Moscow’s readiness for dialogue and achievement of mutually acceptable agreements, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said during the joint press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Monday.

"We have expressed our support from the government and the president of Venezuela to Russia within the context of its special operation in Ukraine," he noted. "Russia is ready for a dialogue, ready for negotiations. We see it, we support it, and we hope that agreements will be achieved that take interests of both Russia and Ukraine into account."

The Foreign Minister also noted deliberate "pumping of Ukraine with military vehicles for the sake of prolonging the conflict."

"This confirms Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Russia today is protecting its security, security of its territory and the Russian people," Faria underscored. "We hope that the operation’s goals will be achieved shortly, although our adversaries seek to do everything to prolong this conflict for as long as possible.".