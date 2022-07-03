Syria preparing to formalize cooperation with DPR, LPR — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Syria is negotiating closer relations with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad told TASS on Sunday.

"What is most important is that Syria has recognized sovereignty of these two republics. Currently, steps are being prepared to formalize it. Syria is in talks on strengthening its relations with these countries," he said when asked whether Syria plans to open its diplomatic missions in the DPR and LPR.

A Syrian foreign ministry spokesman said on June 29 that Syria had decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. According to the spokesman, contacts will be established with the DPR and LPR to agree frameworks of relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations.