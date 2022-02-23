UK to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine in coming days, says PM

LONDON, February 23. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will send additional lethal ‘defensive weapons’ to Ukraine in the coming days, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the lower house of the British parliament on Wednesday.

"In light of the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid," Johnson said.

In mid-January, the UK government sent about 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. Also, 30 military instructors arrived in the republic to train the Ukrainian military personnel to operate the missile systems that had been delivered. Overall, about 100 British military instructors were present in Ukraine under the ORBITAL training mission. They left Ukraine about 10 days ago in the wake of tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border.