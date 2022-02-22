Lavrov calls Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘unstable,’ capable of ‘anything’

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky an "unstable and dependent man," adding that any steps could be expected from him, including those aimed at escalation of Russian-Ukrainian relations.

"I’ve read what he said there [in his video address to Ukrainian citizens]. Everything could be expected from him. This is an unstable, dependent man, directly dependent on his American curators," the Minister said in an interview for Rossiya-1 TV channel, answering a question about Kiev’s readiness for steps on escalation of tensions.

He added that he "read with bewilderment the statement" of US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield regarding Ukraine’s potential reception of nuclear weapons.

"Judging by the sense of this statement, Ukraine may obtain nuclear weapons, should it desire to. Our Western colleagues build all their rhetoric outbursts solely in order to fuel this confrontation," the Minister underscored.

Lavrov noted that the West does not try to find ways for de-escalation of tensions it itself creates, but tries to "destabilize the Russian Federation in every way possible" and slow down its development, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his February 21 address.

"This is regrettable," Lavrov concluded.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The sides signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual aid. Putin ordered Russian Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the republics, and ordered the Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territories.