Situation in Karabakh satisfactory, but problems do exist — Putin

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is quite satisfactory, but certain problems still exist, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Russian president, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been generally settled, although not fully.

"I think that despite the problems that may emerge from time to time, we are satisfied to have reached the level we are at now. Certain agreements have already been reached on ensuring not only the security of all the people living there, but on developing trade and economic ties, unblocking transport communications. I know that disputes continue and there is much to be done, but, on our part, we will do our utmost to ensure the peaceful nature of this process and to satisfy all the parties involved in this process," he said.

The Russian president noted that both Russia and other countries neighboring Azerbaijan are interested in resolving problems, in particular concerning transport communications, because they concern not only Baku and Yerevan.

Putin also welcomed the steady development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. Despite the pandemic, trade between the two countries grew by 16.5% last year. Economic ties between the countries are diversified enough to create good conditions for further progress.

"We are thankful to you for the resolution of humanitarian problems that are sensitive for us and for Azerbaijan, first of all for the support for the popularization of the Russian language at 300 schools in Azerbaijan. I know that the Russian language is actively taught and enjoys popularity. We will continue to support it in the future," Putin said.