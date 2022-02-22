Russia decided time for Minsk Agreements over after Kiev’s actions in Donbass — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attempt to forcefully capture Donbass forced Russia to acknowledge that the time for the Minsk Agreements has passed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists Tuesday.

"The Minsk Agreements have lost their effect, because Ukraine trampled them," he noted. "The recent events during this week showed that the situation develops towards escalation; effectively, the third attempt to forcefully capture Donbass is being planned. Everyone saw what happened in regards to shelling and evacuation of the people, and therefore we decided that the time for the Minsk Agreements has passed."

The senior diplomat noted that Moscow was forced to acknowledge that end of effect of the Minsk Agreements.

"This was not our choice," Rudenko underscored. "For eight long years we sought to save these agreements in any way possible, despite it was very difficult. Yet, unfortunately, we were unable to."