China to slap sanctions on Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, says foreign ministry

BEIJING, February 21. /TASS/. The government of the People’s Republic of China has decided to impose sanctions against US companies Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin for supplying arms to Taiwan, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Monday.

"To protect the sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China and its interests in the area of security the Chinese government in accordance with the law on countering foreign sanctions has decided to take counter measures against US defense companies Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, which participated in the US’ supplies of arms to China’s Taiwan for a long time," he said.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson urged the US to stop supplying arms to Taiwan and cut all military ties with Taiwan.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the US Department of Defense reported on February 7 that the Department of State had approved a possible sale of equipment and services to Taiwan for "engineering services support, designed to sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot Air Defense System" with the estimated cost of the deal reaching $100 mln. According to DSCA, the agreement is planned to be implemented within the framework of the Patriot International Engineering Services Program (IESP), the participation in which "is a requirement of the US Government." The concern Raytheon Technologies and the corporation Lockheed Martin were named as prime contractors.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.