Kiev does not conduct or plan any offensive operations - Foreign Minister

KIEV, February 20. /TASS/. Ukraine does not plan or conduct any offensive operations because it does not want war, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said on Sunday.

"Ukraine does not plan and does not conduct any offensive military operations, provocations, sabotage, and shelling of the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not what we are doing or planning to do. We don't want war, we want peace," he said at a briefing following the Munich Security Conference.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.