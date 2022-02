LUGANSK, February 18. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, a total of 29 ceasefire violations by the Kiev government troops were registered on the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LPR mission to the Joint Center to Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Friday.

