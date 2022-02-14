DPR expects provocations from Ukraine, gets ready for them — People’s Militia

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) "is preparing in every way possible" to any provocation that Ukraine may carry out, DPR People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin said on Russian TV Monday.

"We expect provocations from Ukraine and we are preparing in every way possible," he said.

Basurin underscored that the situation at the contact line is not developing via the calm scenario, but the hot phase of the conflict has not begun yet.

"[The situation] is developing via a scenario when something has to blow up," the official said.

According to Basurin, Ukraine is receiving substantial foreign aid; in particular, 50 planes delivered weapons and ammunition in February.

"We seek to monitor the situation in full, in accordance with the abilities that we have," Basurin concluded.

The tensions at the contact line in Donbas have been growing since mid-January. According to the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) increased the shelling intensity and started relocating additional forces to the region. Earlier, Basurin said that, according to the intelligence information, the UAF, led by US advisors, is developing a plan of offensive action in Donbass.