Ukrainian MP reports possible suspension of air service over Ukraine on Monday

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. A deputy from the European Solidarity party’s parliamentary faction, Aleksey Goncharenko reported that air service over Ukraine will most likely be suspended beginning at 17:00 Moscow time on Monday.

"Most likely, beginning tomorrow at 16:00 Kiev time (17:00 Moscow time - TASS) air service in Ukraine will be suspended," the lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"One of the largest British insurance companies has already issued notices that beginning on Monday at 14:00 London time (16:00 Kiev time) the insurance of civilian aircraft in Ukrainian air space would be suspended," he added. According to him, the owners of leased planes are already forbidding their aircraft to enter Ukraine’s air space.

On Saturday, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has suspended flights to Ukraine as well as all the flights in its air space. Ukraine’s SkyUP airlines reported on Sunday that its plane traveling from Portugal was forced to land in Chisinau instead of Kiev on Saturday, since the Irish company that owns the aircraft informed it of a ban on entering Ukrainian air space.