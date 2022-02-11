Iran celebrates anniversary of Islamic revolution

TEHRAN, February 11. /TASS/. Festive celebrations in honor of the 1979 Islamic Revolution anniversary are held across Iran, the ISNA news agency reported on Friday.

According to tradition, a procession was organized in Tehran, in which people with national flags and banners walked through 12 capital’s streets. The final point of the route was the Azadi Square located in the west of the capital. Similar marches were held in many cities of Iran.

During the celebration, car rallies have become popular. Convoys of cars with flags and revolutionary banners drove through the streets of Kermanshah, Gorgan, Zanjan, Hamadan, Ardabil, Arak, and other cities.

"Iranians, wherever they are, are proud of this revolution. This revolution is loved not only by Muslims but also by all freedom-loving people," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in his speech on the occasion of the holiday. According to the president, "none of the slogans of the Islamic Revolution has become obsolete by today."

The 22nd day of the month of Bahman according to the Iranian calendar (February 11 this year) is one of the main national holidays in the country. This day is considered the date of the final victory of the Islamic Revolution in the struggle against the monarchical rule of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1941-1979).