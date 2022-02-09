Lugansk says Ukrainian drone recorded video of crowded public areas for potential attack

LUGANSK, February 9. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the Ukrainian armed forces filmed civilian infrastructure facilities and crowded places near the city of Pervomaisk, the police of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic said on Wednesday.

"The studying of the video recovered from the UAV revealed that the enemy was filming civilian infrastructure, residential areas, crowded places, churches, and industrial facilities in the suburbs of Pervomaisk," the police said on Telegram. "An artillery strike on these facilities would cause numerous casualties [among] the civilian population and undermine the economic security of the republic."

The agency released the video from the drone.

On February 8, the police said they intercepted a drone that the Kiev forces planned to use to adjust the fire at the LPR. The head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said that "as long as the OSCE continues to look at everything through rose-colored glasses, Kiev's provocations are gaining momentum."

Since July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures have been in place in Donbass. They ban the sides of the conflict from using drones near the line of contact. Only the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine can use UAVs as part of its activities.