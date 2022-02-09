Sale of US weapons to Taiwan threatens China’s security interests, Defense Ministry says

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. Beijing lodged a protest with Washington over arms sales to Taiwan since these actions undermine China’s sovereignty, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The sale of armaments by the United States to Taiwan seriously violates the ‘One China’ principle and the provisions of three joint communiques between China and the US," the statement published on the agency’s website said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the US "grossly intrudes into China’s domestic affairs, harming the country’s sovereignty and security interests, destroying military relations between China and the US, as well as threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait." "Due to this, China expressed strong displeasure and a resolute protest as well as made a strong diplomatic remonstrance to Washington."

As the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the US Department of Defense reported on Monday, the US Department of State had approved a possible sale of equipment and services to Taiwan for "engineering services support, designed to sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot Air Defense System" with the estimated cost of $100 mln. According to DSCA, the agreement will be implemented within the framework of the Patriot International Engineering Services Program (IESP) participation in which "is a requirement of the US Government." Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin are named as the prime contractors.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.