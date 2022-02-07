British soldiers sent to Poland to operate in east of country — minister

WARSAW, February 7. /TASS/. British soldiers, which London decided to send to Poland, will operate in the east of the country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday at a joint press conference with his British counterpart Ben Wallace.

"We will receive British soldiers as quickly as possible. We want British soldiers to operate east of the Vistula River in the Polish territory where our attention is concentrated, the Polish minister said, thanking the British side for "strengthening NATO's eastern flank."

"Up to 350 soldiers will arrive in Poland and reinforce 100 soldiers there who are helping to protect the Polish-Belarusian border," Blaszczak said.

"We are grateful for the rapid reaction from the UK," he noted.