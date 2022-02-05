Meeting between Putin, Xi symbolizes beginning of new geopolitical era - Daily Telegraph

LONDON, February 5. /TASS/. A joint Russian-Chinese statement approved as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing symbolizes a transition to a completely different structure of international relations, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The newspaper notes that Putin’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital that took place "at a moment of immense international tension," is ushering in "the arrival of a new geopolitical era." According to the article, "from now on, the dominance of the US-led global West will no longer be taken for granted - or tolerated."

The article asserts that "after decades of humiliation, the world’s autocratic superpowers have risen from their knees and will now up-end the inequitable post-Cold War world order." That said, the newspaper names the Russian president as "the immediate winner." According to it, having China as an ally will help Russia strengthen its positions in the global political arena as well as soften the consequences of possible Western sanctions in case of Russia’s hypothetical invasion of Ukraine. According to the newspaper, "by throwing China’s full weight behind the grand bargain Mr Putin has demanded from the West, he is giving Moscow much more leverage."

The Daily Telegraph also emphasizes that the close partnership between China and Russia does not allow the US to shift the focus of attention to the situation in the Pacific region which Washington views as the priority foreign policy direction. That said, the newspaper notes that even though Russia has "a huge nuclear arsenal and an army that is battle-hardened and effective," "richer" and "more populous" China will have the upper hand in the relations between the two countries. It concludes that "for now though, they have a common goal: the end of Pax Americana."

Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday where he met with his Chinese counterpart. This was the Russian leader’s first visit to China since the beginning of the pandemic. Following the highest-level Russian-Chinese talks, a joint statement was approved on the new era of international relations and sustainable global development.