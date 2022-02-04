Putin-Xi meeting was substantive, warm, allied, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin substantive, adding that it was a "warm, partner and allied meeting."

"This was a very warm, constructive, partner and allied meeting, and a very substantive one at the same time," Peskov said.

He added that the talks emphasized the bilateral agenda and the trade and economic partnership.

"However, some remarks were made on the international situation as well," the spokesman noted.

The spokesman disclosed that, after the expanded format meeting was over, the two leaders departed for a vis-a-vis working lunch, where the work continued. The spokesman noted that the sides planned to discuss international and regional issues in detail in this format.

"The leaders are having a working lunch now. Now, they discuss international issues, including the situation with the guarantees of security for the Russian Federation," Peskov said.