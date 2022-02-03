Minsk issues protest to Kiev over Ukrainian drone illegally breaching Belarusian border

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Minsk has lodged a protest with Kiev over a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) illegally crossing the Belarusian border, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.

"On February 3, the foreign ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Igor Kizim to protest against the targeted launch of a UAV from Ukraine to Belarus," the press service noted.

As the Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted, on January 24, the Ukrainian drone illegally crossed the Belarusian state border and was forced to land. "According to the analysis of on-board equipment data, it was confirmed that it was launched from Ukraine to carry out illegal reconnaissance activities over the Brestsky training ground," the diplomatic service pointed out.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Kiev that "through these unfriendly steps, [Ukraine] is deliberately fueling an escalation of the situation in the region, which does not contribute to a civilized bilateral dialogue." Minsk also called on Kiev to avoid such destructive actions in the future, according to the press service.