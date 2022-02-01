Putin slams ‘systemic’ violation of human rights in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Human rights violation has become systematic in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Naturally, the issues relating to the Ukrainian conflict were addressed. [We discussed] overall situation in Ukraine, including the sphere of human rights, which are violated on a regular basis there," the Russian head of state noted.

Putin also said that the Hungarian partners were making some strenuous attempts to settle this problem.