Macron may pay working visit to Moscow soon — Putin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron may pay a working visit to Moscow in the near future; security guarantees will be among the topics on the agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We agreed with the French president yesterday that he may also arrive in Moscow in the near future. We will discuss these problems with him," he said, referring to the situation around Russia’s proposals on security guarantees.

Putin and Macron spoke over the phone on Monday, for the second time over the week. Their previous telephone conversation took place on Friday, January 28. The leaders continued to exchange views on the situation around Ukraine and on issues of security guarantees to Russia. The presidents agreed the Moscow and Paris will look at organizing a personal meeting between the leaders in the near future.