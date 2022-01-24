Burkina Faso leader detained amid military mutiny — Reuters

PRETORIA, January 24. /TASS/. President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained by the military and is being held in custody at an army base, the news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources in the security services and a West African diplomat.

Soldiers staged a mutiny at some army bases in Burkina Faso on January 23. As Radio France Internationale reported, complete uncertainty persists in Burkina Faso’s capital of Ouagadougou as the insurgents put forward six-point demands, including a full replacement of the military command.