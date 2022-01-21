Ukrainian president authorizes sanctions against several Russian companies

KIEV, January 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved on Friday a decree by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on several Russian companies.

According to the document, published by the presidential website, the blacklist includes construction companies Lenpromtransproyekt and Geozemstroy, as well as a Russian insurance company, Insurance Business Group.

Zelensky also has approved a decree by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika.

The sanctions, imposed for a five-year period, include blocking of assets in Ukraine and suspension of financial transactions.