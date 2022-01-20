Iran’s Raisi wraps up visit to Moscow, leaves Russia — embassy

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi wrapped up the program of his working visit to Moscow and left Russia, the Iranian Embassy told TASS Thursday.

"The embassy can confirm that the president of Iran wrapped up the program of his visit to Moscow and left the Russian Federation," the embassy said.

The President of Iran arrived in Russia with an official visit on January 19. His meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first since Raisi’s assumption of office. On Thursday, Raisi delivered a speech in the Russian State Duma.