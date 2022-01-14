Armenia calls Moscow meeting with Turkish envoy 'positive'

YEREVAN, January 14. /TASS/. The first meeting of special representatives of Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic on the normalization of relations, which took place in Moscow on Friday, was held in a positive environment and the sides agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions, the Armenian Foreign Ministry states.

"During the first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the special representatives exchanged preliminary views on the process of normalization through dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization. The date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due course through diplomatic channels", the statement says. Despite the common border, there are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey. In 2009 in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two states signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of mutual relations, but these documents have not been ratified by the parties. On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced the cancellation of the protocols. In 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special representatives for the settlement. Ankara appointed former Turkish Ambassador to the US Serdar Kilic as special envoy, while Yerevan appointed Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, as special envoy.