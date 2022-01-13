Nearly 2,000 people arrested during riots in Almaty — commandant’s office

NUR-SULTAN, January 13. / TASS /. Kazakhstan’s law enforcement officers have detained almost 2,000 people in Almaty for taking part in illegal activities, looting, and other crimes, the information center of the Almaty commandant’s office said on Thursday.

"Overall, 1,925 participants in illegal actions, looting, and other crimes were apprehended. A total of 38 small arms and 1,486 munitions were seized," the statement reads.

The commandant’s office also stated that residential areas in the Bostandyq and Turksib Districts were cleared. Over the past day, the call center of the commandant’s office received from citizens as many as 215 signals requiring a prompt response.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, eсscalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions.