US to continue providing defensive assistance to Ukraine - Blinken

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. The US will continue to provide defensive military assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on ABC television on Sunday.

"We have been providing significant defensive assistance to Ukraine," he said. "That will continue."

"We are making sure to the best of our ability, and other allies and partners are doing the same, that Ukraine has the means to defend itself," Blinken said.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.