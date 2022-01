NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. The number of fatalities during unrest in Kazakhstan has amounted to 164, Khabar 24 TV channel reports on Sunday referring to data from the country’s health ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health, 103 people have died in Almaty since riots hit Kazakhstan. Twenty-one people were killed in the Kyzylorda Region, ten people in the Zhambyl Region and eight people in the Almaty Region.