Baikonur City introduces some restrictions until January 19

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Baikonur City is introducing some restrictions, including a curfew, until January 19, Mayor Konstantin Busygin said on Friday.

"There was a unanimous decision to introduce some temporary restrictions in the city until January 19 (until the end of the emergency situation in Kazakhstan)," he said in an address to the city residents published on the city’s website.

A curfew will be in effect from 11 pm to 6 am. Checkpoints will be closed during that time.

Also, stores and food services outlets will be required to close at 10 pm. Stores will be banned from selling alcoholic beverages as of Friday, while cafes and restaurants will still be allowed to keep them on the menu.

The city has no disruptions in winter heating, the supply of power, fuel, food and medicines, the mayor said. Municipal and private companies have made appropriate inventories, he said.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, later growing into mass riots and attacks on government offices. Thousands of casualties have been reported, including fatalities. The Kazakh president asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet republics, for help. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their tasks in Kazakhstan. The government said order has generally been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7, while the situation is the most difficult in Almaty.