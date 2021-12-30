No reasons to claim that Iran stalling talks on implementing JCPOA, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia sees no reasons to accuse Iran of stalling the Vienna talks on the return to the full-fledged implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We don’t see any reasons to assert that the Iranian side is stalling this process," she noted. "Actually, this is not in its (Iran’s - TASS) interests either as Tehran has repeatedly stated because, while the JCPOA is stuck, illegitimate American sanctions continue to be in effect," the diplomat explained.

According to the spokeswoman, Washington "has already regretted several times the fatal decision by the previous administration to end the nuclear deal with Iran" when the US unilaterally "simply ran away" from the JCPOA breaching the methods and ways of withdrawing from an agreement that US diplomats themselves developed.

"It is always more difficult to restore than to destroy," the diplomat continued. "Washington has to tangibly support its numerous promises to return to the JCPOA with practical action. It is obvious that the position of an offender of the UN Security Council resolution creates more and more discomfort for the Americans. On our part, we are doing everything necessary in order to help rectify the situation and we hope that intensive negotiating efforts at the Vienna venue will continue despite the counteraction of the opponents of the nuclear deal," she explained.

"We proceed from the premise that there is no alternative to the JCPOA," the diplomat stressed. "We are confident that its full implementation will have a favorable impact on the political climate in the Middle East and in the Persian Gulf region and, of course, will facilitate a decrease in tensions and the strengthening of trust in the region as well as make it possible to remove those acute issues in the humanitarian sphere that emerged in relation to such an illegitimate turn of events related to the US withdrawal from the deal," she asserted.

"There is a clear understanding that the path to the stated objective lies through the American side amending all the committed violations and Tehran’s reciprocal steps on unfreezing the previously suspended voluntary obligations on limiting its nuclear activity," she concluded.