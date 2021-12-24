Ukraine’s former prime minister warns against arresting former President Poroshenko

KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. Arseny Yatsenyuk, a former prime minister of Ukraine, on Friday warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky against prosecuting his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko.

Going through with Poroshenko’s arrest will have "irreparable consequences" for Zelensky, Yatsenyuk said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian news media reported that the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office plans to ask a court to arrest Poroshenko. Prosecutors would ask for a bail of 1 billion hryvnas ($37 million). Poroshenko is accused of treason and aiding terrorist groups in a case of coal purchases from the areas that proclaimed independence from Ukraine.