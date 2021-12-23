At least 84 people killed in refugee camp on US-controlled Syrian territory in one year

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. At least 84 murders and 23 attempted murders have been registered in the Al-Hawl refugee camp on the US-controlled Syrian territory in just one year, said Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for the return of refugees.

"Security crisis is unfolding in the Al-Hawl refugee camp on the US-controlled territory in Trans-Euphrates. The tendency of radicalization is observed among its inhabitants. 84 murders and 23 attempted murders of the camp’s inhabitants were registered this year alone," he said.

In his words, the situation in Rukban, another refugee camp on the US-controlled territory, is catastrophic.

"The majority of its residents are destitute, they suffer from food shortages and have no access to education for their children, or to proper healthcare," Mizintsev said.

The official went on to say that due to the stance taken by Western nations, no progress has been made regarding the delivery of humanitarian cargo through the lines of contact, including to the Idlib de-escalation zone. This situation violates UN Security Council resolution 2585, he added.

"We urge to stop politicizing humanitarian activities in the Syrian Arab Republic and to start paying due attention to social problems of the population. We need to rule out the use of trans-border mechanism for the benefit of terrorist organizations and their members, who profit from those deliveries," the official said.