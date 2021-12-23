Russian, Syrian officials urge US to remove Syria sanctions

DAMASCUS, December 23. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian officials on Thursday urged the US to lift its sanctions on Syria and pull its troops out of the country.

The officials are the heads of the Russian and Syrian offices for the coordination of the return of refugees to Syria, Mikhail Mizintsev and Hussein Makhlouf, respectively. Mizintsev also heads Russia’s National Defense Management Center while Makhlouf is Syria’s Local Administration and Environment Minister.

They issued a joint statement that said that, "Unprecedented sanctions pressure by the US and its European allies as well as the illegitimate deployment of foreign military units on Syria’s territory have a negative impact on the social, economic and humanitarian situation in the country."

The removal of the sanctions would help the rebuilding of the country, the statement said.

The statement also says some countries seek to politicize humanitarian issues, such as aid delivery.

It said there’s evidence the West plans to continue supporting militant-controlled enclaves and that will mean that some hot spots will remain in the country.

The statement followed a joint meeting of the Russian and Syrian offices for the return of refugees, which took place by a video call earlier on Thursday.