Sputnik V works better than other vaccines against Omicron strain, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine works better against the new Omicron strain than other vaccines used globally, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the 30th congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on Friday.

"It seems today that our Sputnik V works well and, probably, even better against Omicron than other vaccines used globally," he said, adding that experts would provide the final estimation on the efficiency of Sputnik V against the Omicron strain in the coming days.

Moscow is ready to provide the one-shot vaccine Sputnik Light for other countries to use as a booster, including the European states, Putin noted. "We can even share vaccines we have with other countries, I mean as a booster, including with European countries as well," he said. "We are ready to provide Sputnik Light to the countries that would like to use it for booster shots. We have got the sufficient volume to share it with other countries," the Russian president added.