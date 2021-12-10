Russian ship arrives in Kaliningrad after release from arrest in Denmark

KALININGRAD, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian Akademik Ioffe research vessel which was freed from its detainment in Denmark, arrived in Kaliningrad on Friday morning and is now moored at the sea fishing port, the control room informed TASS.

"The Akademik Ioffe entered a port and moored to berth 25 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time)," the port supervisor said.

The Akademik Ioffe research vessel was detained in Denmark’s Skagen on November 1 and the ship’s papers were seized. There were 38 crew members and 23 research fellows on board which is used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology.

On November 24, 11 crew members of the Akademik Ioffe, including the captain, and 23 members of the scientific expedition were transported from Denmark to Kaliningrad on another Russian research vessel, the Akademik Nikolay Strakhov.

On December 7, after an appeal, a decision was made to cancel the decision of the Joring (Denmark) Court of November 1, 2021, on the arrest of the Akademik Ioffe research vessel. After obtaining the ship’s documents, the Russian vessel left Denmark and headed towards Kaliningrad, where it arrived on Friday, December 10.