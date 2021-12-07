Armenia calls Russia, CSTO and UN to pay attention to Baku’s threats against Yerevan

YEREVAN, December 7. /TASS/. Armenia urges Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the UN Security Council and the OSCE Minsk Group to pay attention to Baku’s statements which, from Yerevan’s point of view, threaten the territorial integrity and country’s sovereignty, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Yerevan drew the attention of its main security partner - Russia, [and also] the CSTO, the UN Security Council, members of the OSCE Minsk Group and the entire international community to the fact that Baku continues to resort to belligerent rhetoric and threatens the use of force, making statements which undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia in violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter," the message reads.

The Armenian foreign ministry also stressed that, through this rhetoric, Baku undermines the efforts of the working group on the opening of regional communications, which includes the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. "Baku’s provocative statements hinder the work of the trilateral working group, which discusses the list of measures and the schedule for the unblocking of roads, the restoration of highways and railways in the region," the ministry noted.

Earlier, on Monday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during his visit to the Quba region, called on Armenia to specify a date for the opening of the Zangezur corridor.

Yerevan has repeatedly stated that the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the unblocking of regional communications do not imply the provision of any corridors to Baku through the sovereign territory of Armenia.