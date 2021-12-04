Moscow strongly condemns new Western sanctions against Belarus - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow firmly denounces the new sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada on Belarus on December 2, and believes that those restrictions are illegitimate, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn the new restrictive measures against Belarus, which were synchronously approved on December 2 by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada. These sanctions are illegitimate, like any restrictions imposed in circumvention of the United Nations Security Council. They are inhumane due to their negative impact on the lives of ordinary citizens of Belarus," the statement said.

New Western sanctions against Belarus are example of interference in internal affairs of sovereign state - Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia calls on West to show civilized approach, commence practical settlement of migrant crisis in cooperation with Minsk - Russian Foreign Ministry.