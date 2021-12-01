NATO intends to avoid conflict with Russia over situation in Ukraine — Secretary General

NEW YORK, December 1. /TASS/. NATO intends to prevent a conflict with Russia in the light of the situation in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN.

"The task is to prevent that from happening. That's first of all the reason why we call Russia to stop its aggressive actions against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said, answering a question about the possibility of a conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.

He underscored that NATO provides "guarantees of security" to its member states, while Ukraine is not one of them.