Moscow to retaliate if US expels Russian envoys — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The US still has time to change its decision to expel 55 Russian diplomats, otherwise Moscow will respond in the same manner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, [they have time]. [The US] set two cut-off dates - late January and the end of June," the senior diplomat noted.

According to the deputy foreign minister, overall, the US authorities plan to expel 55 diplomats from the country. "We are going to respond with similar measures, the relevant number of American personnel will leave our country, <…> [in particular], those who were working for more than three years. But we are against this, we suggest that the Americans abandon these requirements," Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, the senior diplomat mentioned that Moscow still has not received from the US any clarification when the next round of talks on bilateral irritants is going to take place. "We don’t have a clear understanding as to when the next round of consultations on ironing out issues of mutual vexation will be held. If [the Americans] need additional time to continue discussing these issues, we are ready for it," the diplomat pointed out.

As Ryabkov stated, in this case, "one needs to suspend these requirements <…>." "And after that, we will hold talks and look for a resolution," the deputy foreign minister went on to say. "But this is not happening, [the US] goes ahead trying to exert pressure."

The senior diplomat emphasized that such pressure was unacceptable for the Russian side. "This method of ultimatums is used by the US in various spheres of our ties. Thereby, [we] will return the favor," Ryabkov said.