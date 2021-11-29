Lukashenko takes swipe at US, UK, Poland, saying they seek to ruin EU — BelTA

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. The United States and Great Britain with the involvement of Poland want to bring down the European Union, BelTA news agency cited President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus as saying on Monday.

"The situation on the western border is complicated. You all can see that these small-minded Polish politicians have embarked on foreign tours," Lukashenko said, addressing the Belarusian military. "We turned our attention to where [Polish Prime Minister Mateusz] Morawiecki went yesterday. He went to Great Britain."

"I am sure that in a year or two they’ll be hatching plans to ruin the European Union at the behest of the United States," he continued.

According to Lukashenko, "Americans do not need partners, who can stand on par with them."

He said that as soon as the EU introduced its own currency "a threat emerged to the US dollar and problems popped up within the Euro-Atlantic bloc."

"We understand this. We don’t care if it is the dollar or euro," the president noted. "This is why it is not by chance that Britain left the European Union because it did not benefit from it."

"Bets are on Poland today. They have already begun to state openly some things, like if subsidies from the European Union (billions of dollars and euro) dry up then we don’t need the EU," Lukashenko pointed out. "This is why everything is done to ruin the European Union."

Situation in the border regions

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where Middle Eastern migrants have been amassing since the beginning of the year, quickly unraveled on November 8. Several thousand refugees approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area, breaking down a barbed wire fence and attempting to cross into Poland.

EU members have accused Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Western countries themselves were to blame for this quagmire since these people were fleeing war in their homelands due to the West’s belligerent policies that have wreaked havoc in that part of the world.