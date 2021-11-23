{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Damascus, Moscow do all they can to help refugees return home — Syrian ambassador

Riad Haddad recalled the two international conferences on the repatriation of Syrian refugees

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 23. /TASS/. The Syrian government acting with Russia’s support has been doing everything in its powers to create the necessary conditions for promoting the return of Syrian refugees to their home country, Syria’s ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said at a meeting with the governor of Russia’s Rostov Region, Vasily Golubev.

"The government of the Syrian Arab Republic, with reliance on the help of its friends in Russia, has been doing its utmost to prepare the infrastructure crucial for the return of refugees home. So far, 2.5 million refugees have returned to Syria. Regrettably, some Western politicians have been working against the return of refugees to their homes," he said.

Haddad recalled the two international conferences on the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

"During this meeting there was a conference by the coordinating committees of Russia and Syria for the repatriation of refugees. They identified the most crucial issues and measures to be taken to prepare the ground for the refugees’ return to their home country," Haddad said.

He stressed that Russia supported Syria and was providing all-round humanitarian assistance in all fields.

"Russia has provided more than 1.5 million tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Syria," he said.

