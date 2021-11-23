Kiev’s behavior, NATO’s activities creating belt of unfriendly countries around Belarus

MINSK, November 23. /TASS/. The intensity of NATO’s military build-up and Ukraine’s aggressive behavior are creating a belt of unfriendly states around Belarus, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Major-General Viktor Gulevich said in a statement on Tuesday.

"What is alarming is that in addition to groups of forces being set up on Polish territory, our Baltic neighbors - Lithuania and Latvia - are building up their military contingents," Gulevich said.

"Moreover, considering Ukraine’s aggressive behavior towards Belarus, we are actually witnessing a belt of unfriendly states being created around our country, following the well-known US ‘Anaconda coils’ concept," the general said.

Gulevich also said that Belarus had registered a growing number of military field camps, which are deployed by neighboring NATO member states.

"While last week our intelligence bodies uncovered 12 field camps designed to accommodate military personnel and hardware, today we have information about the deployment of 14 such camps," he said. "They can house dozens of thousands of military personnel."