Russia successfully counters US’ military threats — Chinese Defense Minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia efficiently counteract US military threats, displays a high economic growth and has achieved major successes in combating the coronavirus, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu Tuesday.

"In Russia, we also see a very favorable trend in the development of the social and economic field. You’ve achieved major successes in combating the coronavirus. You’ve successfully countered the pressure and deterrence from the US, as well as military threats from the US," the Minister said during the video conference.

"We know," he continued, "that Russia’s predicted economic growth this year is about 4.7%. As your big friends, we are of course happy over such successes."

The Minister underscored that China also achieved "special successes" this "special year," when the Communist Party of China celebrated its 100th anniversary.

"We have completely withstood the US pressure and deterrence. We have overcome the coronavirus consequences. And we have also restored our economic growth," Wei Fenghe said.