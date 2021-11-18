Russian military aircraft takes off from Afghanistan with 205 evacuated citizens aboard

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Three Russian military transport aircraft took off from Kabul with 205 citizens of Russia, CSTO member states, Ukraine and Afghanistan aboard, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Three military transport aircraft, which carried humanitarian cargo to Kabul airport, completed the boarding of evacuated citizens and subsequently took off from Afghanistan. There are 205 citizens of Russia, [citizens of] the CSTO member states (Belarus, Armenia), Ukraine and Afghanistan aboard," the message reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the evacuated citizens will be transported to the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow. "For refueling, the aircraft will make an intermediate landing at the airfields of Hisar (Republic of Tajikistan) and Kant (Kyrgyz Republic)," Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.

Three Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft belonging to the Russian Aerospace Force on the instructions of the Russian President were sent to Kabul this morning to organize the evacuation of over 380 people from Afghanistan. The crews of military doctors are onboard. There is also a sufficient supply of drinking water, blankets and individual food rations. They also delivered over 36 tones of humanitarian cargo to Kabul for the Afghan people.