Russian envoy slams NATO's attempts to test Russian army as 'waste of time and effort'

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. NATO's naval and air forces seek to test Russia's army and fleet but it's "a waste of time and effort," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters, when asked to comment on the US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership.

"We are concerned that today’s meeting in Washington has taken place against the background of a sharp escalation in the Black sea region. NATO’s naval and air forces are testing our army and fleet. This is a waste of time and effort," he pointed out, according to the Russian embassy's Facebook page.

According to the US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership, the US plans to boost cooperation with Ukraine "in areas such as Black Sea security, cyber defense, and intelligence sharing." The charter also says that Washington and Kiev will work to deepen "Ukraine’s integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions," and highlights the United States' commitment " to the energy security of Ukraine." Antonov emphasized that the charter, full of catchwords, was aimed at escalating tensions.