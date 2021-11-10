Kiev approves redeployment of warships to Sea of Azov

KIEV, November 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government approved the Defense Ministry’s proposal to redeploy a number of military units and vessels of the Ukrainian naval force from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, Deputy of the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada), member of the European Solidarity party’s parliamentary faction Alexey Goncharenko reported on Wednesday in his Telegram channel.

"The redeployment of military units, boats and support vessels of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will take place, in particular, to Berdiansk (the port in the Sea of Azov) from Odessa, Nikolayev and Ochakov, as well as to Novye Belyary (the port in Yuzhny) from Odessa," he wrote.

According to the document, which was published by the deputy, a military unit from Nikolayev will be relocated to Berdiansk. Furthermore, the search and rescue vessel Donbass, small armored artillery boats Lubny, Kremenchuk, Vyshgorod and Akkerman will arrive at this port from Odessa, and the sea tug Korets from Ochakov, the Nikolayev Region.

In the Odessa Region, a military unit will be redeployed along with the two American Island-class patrol boats - Slavyansk and Starobilsk. In August, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that by 2035 Ukraine is planning to implement a large program for the development of the navy. According to him, the infrastructure is being created in Ukraine for the construction of small submarines, corvettes and military boats. It is planned to build naval bases, including in Berdiansk and Ochakov.