Polish PM considers situation on Belarusian border political crisis, not migration one

WARSAW, November 10. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki considers the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border not one of migration, but a political one. He reported on Wednesday at the joint press conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel following the discussion of the current situation.

"This is not a migration crisis. This is a political one which is orchestrated to destabilize the situation in the EU," he said blaming the Belarusian and Russian authorities for what is happening.

"This is a manifestation of state-sponsored terrorism," Morawiecki says considering the events on the border as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s revenge for Warsaw’s support of democratic reforms. "We want cooperation with Russia and Belarus not with a gun to our head, but with democratic countries which do not use political blackmail, as we describe events on our eastern border," the prime minister pointed out.

As Morawiecki believes, "recent events are a test for Poland and Europe." "The situation can deteriorate. We can deal with new kinds of provocations," he said urging the EU to reach a common position.

Over the current year, Polish border guards have foiled about 32,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. On Monday, the situation escalated. Several thousand migrants approached the border and from time to time large groups attempt to storm the border and enter Poland.